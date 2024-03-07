Traders Purchase High Volume of Bilibili Call Options (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 39,776 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 168% compared to the average volume of 14,864 call options.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

