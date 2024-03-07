Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 313,928 call options on the company. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 231,779 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. Intel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

