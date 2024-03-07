Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,305,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,631,000 after buying an additional 3,101,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,169,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 238,335 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

