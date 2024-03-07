TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,589,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.0 %
TMDX stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TMDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX
Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group
In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $1,156,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,690.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $804,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,109. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.