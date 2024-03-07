Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 140 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,285,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $24,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,880,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.83.

Insider Activity at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

