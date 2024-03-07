Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 140 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PVH by 281.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. TD Cowen raised shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

PVH Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE PVH opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,274.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

