Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 170 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,723,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,832,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,453,000 after purchasing an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

PNFP opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,762 shares of company stock worth $9,207,587. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

