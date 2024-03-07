Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 330 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

