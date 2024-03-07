Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $133.68 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

