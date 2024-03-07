Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

NYSE:S opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,213,491.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,686,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,213,491.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at $20,686,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 994,894 shares of company stock worth $24,119,957 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

