Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,896 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $784,938. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

ZION stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

