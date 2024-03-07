Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $64.81 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.