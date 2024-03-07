Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NYSE IDA opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

