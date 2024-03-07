Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after buying an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after buying an additional 446,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,413,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,676,000 after purchasing an additional 401,785 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TXG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,959 shares of company stock worth $883,826. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

TXG stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.