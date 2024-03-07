Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after purchasing an additional 491,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,828,000 after purchasing an additional 537,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

