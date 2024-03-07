Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 379,563 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

