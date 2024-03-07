Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.3 %

NFG opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.