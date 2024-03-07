Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

BFAM stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.