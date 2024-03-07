Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get UGI alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 644.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 209,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 181,491 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in UGI by 142.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 197,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in UGI by 85.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in UGI by 30.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 132,450 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.