Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GitLab alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $61.42 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.