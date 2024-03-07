Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,108,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,898 shares of company stock worth $20,300,372. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

