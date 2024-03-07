Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.68 Million Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.2% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 24,215,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,318,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,172,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 14.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,814,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after buying an additional 102,152 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 1.5 %

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.75 and a beta of 1.04. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

