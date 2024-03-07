Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.74 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,385,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,585,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,452,000 after acquiring an additional 924,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 732,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

