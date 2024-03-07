Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.01 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Post were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Post by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on POST. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,434. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

