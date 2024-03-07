Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.03 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AutoNation by 18.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in AutoNation by 17.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoNation news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $925,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 504,465 shares of company stock worth $72,567,054. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

