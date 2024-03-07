Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 626,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after acquiring an additional 519,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

View Our Latest Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.