Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after purchasing an additional 225,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on H shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.73.

NYSE H opened at $157.38 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,201 shares of company stock valued at $9,515,301 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

