Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

