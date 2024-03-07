Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -10.96%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

