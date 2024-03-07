Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.60.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Trading Down 2.4 %

Cable One stock opened at $439.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.75 and a 52 week high of $768.75.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.