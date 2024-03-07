Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Western Union by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,925.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.95.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

