Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in agilon health were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.
agilon health Price Performance
AGL opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGL
agilon health Profile
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than agilon health
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.