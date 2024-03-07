Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 682.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

