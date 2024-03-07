Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.51 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

