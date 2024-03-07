Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

MasTec Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $88.62 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.