Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in RH were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RH alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RH by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

RH opened at $270.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.61. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,106.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RH

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.