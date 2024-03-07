Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,480 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 54.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 68,582 shares of company stock worth $4,024,302 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

