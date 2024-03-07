Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 320 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,895,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 53.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after acquiring an additional 500,846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 65.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 482,974 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $48.44.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

