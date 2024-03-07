Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 340 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vontier by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth $17,059,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

VNT stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

