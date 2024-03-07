Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 83 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Westlake alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 19.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Westlake by 55.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WLK

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $141.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.82 and its 200-day moving average is $131.09. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.