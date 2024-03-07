Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Element Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

ESI stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

