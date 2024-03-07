Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ESAB alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,679 shares of company stock worth $1,618,534 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Trading Up 1.0 %

ESAB stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $100.11.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ESAB

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.