Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $111,690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after acquiring an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 444.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $91.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 891,442 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

