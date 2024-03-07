Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kirby were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEX. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1,150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,621,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kirby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares in the company, valued at $901,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $64.92 and a one year high of $90.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

