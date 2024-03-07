Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

