Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Valmont Industries by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $208.18 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $325.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

