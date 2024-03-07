Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAC by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,549,000 after purchasing an additional 347,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in IAC by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.34. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

