Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,070 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,590,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avnet by 51.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after buying an additional 515,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 545.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 489,490 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $23,148,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $228,130,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

