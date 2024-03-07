Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,120 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after acquiring an additional 824,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1,837.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 625,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after acquiring an additional 560,916 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after acquiring an additional 427,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,908,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

