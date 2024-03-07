Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 12,534 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,410,000 after acquiring an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,095,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,475,000 after acquiring an additional 120,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after acquiring an additional 551,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after acquiring an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.57. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Insider Activity at QuidelOrtho

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

